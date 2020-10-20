We’re totally on board with wearing face masks to help keep our communities safe, but we’d be lying if we said they weren’t sometimes annoying. Every time our glasses fog up at work, or our sunglasses get filled with fog when we step outside, we definitely get irritated. But it doesn’t have to be this way!

That’s because these days, there are lots of anti-fog mask options. From mask brackets that give your mouth more room to special glasses sprays, these anti-fog measures make mask-wearing way more comfortable. That’s important, because wearing masks is essential in order to slow or stop the spread of airborne illnesses, and when the masks are actually comfy to wear, it doesn’t feel like a big deal to put one on when we leave the house.

There’s even an option for kids who might sometimes get annoyed by a traditional fabric mask. These anti-fog masks and accessories will make keeping yourself and your loved ones safe a total breeze.

