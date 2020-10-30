SheKnows’ Ultimate (& Foolproof!) Holiday Gift Guide for Everyone on Your List

If you’re like me, I cannot wait to say “Good riddance!” to this rollercoaster of a year, but then I realized we have to give 2020 a chance to redeem itself with some good, old-fashioned holiday cheer. While many of our plans have been canceled this year, there’s no way we’re letting this year take the the fa la la out of the holiday season — and the gifts that come along with it.

Even though we’ll be exchanging in-person gatherings for awkward Zoom dinners — that is, if everyone can figure out how to unmute themselves— one thing that’s still fair game is making sprits bright with thoughtful gifts for family, friends, and loved ones. With all the things parents have to juggle these days, buying holiday gifts may be a bigger chore than years’ past, but we’re here to take the headache out of the holidays so you can focus on the important stuff.

Whether you’re looking for a gorgeous gift for a long-distance friend, your hard-to-buy-for teen, kids and new mamas, or your significant other, we’ve rounded up the most unique gifts you can buy from the comfort of your couch to make checking off your holiday shopping list a breeze. Among the many tasks dumped on moms throughout the year, holiday prep just might be the hardest to tackle, but with our foolproof list, it doesn’t have to be.

Related story All of Amazon's Prettiest & Most Affordable Holiday Decor

Obviously, our gift guide wouldn’t be complete without some very 2020 touches —we’re talking a UV phone sanitizer, DIY boredom busters, and comfy clothes, along with other top holiday gifts like gaming systems and chic cookware for the Ina Garten fan in your life (let’s be honest, it’s you). Ahead, check out the first-ever official holiday gift guide from SheKnows made just for busy mamas. Sit back in your posture-friendly desk chair, queue up the Mariah Carey Christmas tunes and get ready to power-hour through your entire holiday shopping list. Just consider us your personal holiday-gifting elves.

For more unique ideas, check out all our other gift guides here.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.