10 Celebrity-Approved Face Masks for the Entire Family — From the Kardashians to Jessica Alba

Who would’ve thought that face-mask wearing would become so status quo that we’d be trying to get our hands on the masks our fave celebs are spotted wearing while running out for coffee? Well, here we are. So let’s just embrace it, I guess?

While we once only looked to Meghan Markle for her favorite comfy (and affordable) footwear brands, we’re now pivoting to her go-to royally chic face mask picks. And we once just shopped at Jessica Alba’s eco-friendly lifestyle brand The Honest Company for clean beauty and home products, but now we’re hoarding alll their Instagram-worthy matching masks for the entire family. Things have certainly flipped upside down these days, but celebs are still giving us plenty of fun pandemic-friendly fashion ideas to make this odd time not completely terrible.

Anyways, our interest in celeb get-the-look ideas have now entered the face-mask department, and there’s certainly no shortage of options for adults and kids that we want to add to our carts, like yesterday. Take a look at some of the cutest styles from our fave celeb moms — and other non-parent celebs with great style — that you’ll want to snag right away.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.