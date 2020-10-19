The Best Places to Buy Rugs Online

Other than a fresh coat of paint nothing can dramatically change the look of a room quite like a rug can. A large area rug can totally transform a space, adding texture and design to a blank area, or covering up scratched up laminate or ancient grout lines in tile floors.

A welcome mat is the perfect way to set the tone for your home, and nothing adds color like a small rug in front of the bathroom sink or a machine washable runner in the kitchen. But it can be hard to find the right rug, especially if you’re on a budget. Luckily, there are a lot of great places to buy rugs online, and you don’t have to spend a fortune.

Ready to start shopping? These are some of our favorite places to buy affordable rugs online.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.