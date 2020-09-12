Next up on your list of pandemic-accessories-to-buy list: Face mask cases and holders. If you’re tired of wasting single-use plastic bags to protect and store your face mask when you’re not wearing it, then you’ve landed in the right spot. Hello, mask-case paradise.

Whether you carry a crossbody bag, diaper bag, tote, or just use your pockets to hold your mask when you don’t need it, you don’t want to just freely place it inside your bag/pocket of choice. The CDC recommends putting your used masks straight in the washing machine after carefully taking them off, but since you’ll need a spot to store them until you get home, these face mask storage solutions will safely hold you over until then.

Some are made of flexible silicone so you can fit it into any size bag, and you might even find one with a handy clip so you can attach it to the outside of your bag for quick access. Or, if you want something a little more high-tech, you can get an antimicrobial case if you really want to go all out. And for the kids, there are even personalized ones to make this whole mask situation a little more fun…if you want to call it that.

Ahead, check out the best face mask cases, holders, and storage options to help you carry your disposable and reusable masks to help minimize exposure to germs. And don’t forget to wash your reusable masks when you get home before wearing them again!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.