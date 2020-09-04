A Preview of 15 New Home Products Arriving to Aldi This Month

Aldi knows exactly what you want this month: fall flavors, from Oktoberfest to pumpkin spice, and fall decor and kitchen essentials, from chic pumpkin-shaped glass candles and Day of the Dead air plants to stockpots perfect for making a batch of rich, creamy soups and stews for the family. And their September Finds includes it all.

You might’ve remembered browsing through Aldi’s new September food products when we reported them last week. The list was truly indulgent, boasting caramel apple- and pumpkin cheesecake-flavored treats, baked goods such as bourbon pecan pie, and beer — and lots of it. Think mini kegs filled to the brim with Wernesgruner Brewery pilsner.

But Aldi’s home department is just as rich with inexpensive, trendy furniture and must-have kitchen appliances and cookware. In addition to selling a Crofton 12-quart porcelain enamel stockpot for a steal ($19.99), Aldi’s also selling a cast iron 10-inch skillet for just $10 and mini pumpkin casserole dishes for just $6.99 each. Plus, you’ll find plenty of pumpkin- and fall-scented three wick candles for cheap, and all the indoor plants you could ever want.

Ahead, take a look at the best new home products arriving to Aldi this month.