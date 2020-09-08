Outdoor Halloween Decor That Will Make Your House the Scariest Home on the Block

Trick-Or-Treating might look a little different this year but we’re still going to do our best to dress our house up with spooky outdoor Halloween decor that lets everyone in the neighborhood know that we’re still celebrating the scariest day of the year in a big way.

Whether your Halloween style is gothic or goofy, whether you’re looking for a giant spider web for your yard or some cartoonish inflatables, these outdoor Halloween decor options will inspire you.

Think of it this way: As much as we love trick-or-treaters, this might be the first year when you *don’t* want a bunch of strangers coming to your door, so a truly terrifying Halloween display that wards people off might be a good idea!

