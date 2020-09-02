The Best Laptops & Tablets for Distance Learning

If we were to pick one word to describe the 2020 back-to-school season, it would probably be chaotic (stressful would be a close second though). Parents, students and educators are all trying to figure out how to navigate through this new normal together, but just about every school in the nation will be implementing some sort of remote-based learning to supplement (or replace) in-person classes and keep kids as safe as possible. This new model of homeschooling poses several problems for parents. Affordable childcare is probably the biggest hurdle for parents to overcome as they try to juggle going back to work themselves while still teaching their kids at home, but even after you’ve sorted out the childcare situation, you’re still faced with the technical difficulties of remote learning. Families are now finding themselves needing to invest in multiple tech devices to ensure everyone is able to stay connected because one computer per household is no longer going to cut it. Of course, if you’re purchasing several laptops or tablets for your kids to complete their schoolwork on, the budget becomes an all-important factor.

There are so many things to consider when choosing the best laptop or tablet for kids that finding the best deal can seem like an impossible task. To make things a little easier for you during these already stressful times, we found the laptops and tablets that are best suited for at-home learning and come with affordable price tags. Depending on your budget and tech needs, we’ve got the perfect laptop or tablet for you.

