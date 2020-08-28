If you’re reading this, chances are good that you already have an impressive face mask collection going. But if you don’t have face masks with filter pockets, it’s something you might want to consider for extra protection. (We know, the face mask styles just keep on coming.) Honestly, “face mask” is probably one of our most frequently used phrases these days, and we’re just accepting it by making the most of this newest accessory and ensuring we’re wearing it properly.

While face masks with filter pockets don’t offer the same protection of an N95 mask, they’re still better than just a regular cloth face mask. We’ve been spotting more and more name-brand face masks that feature these hidden pockets, where you can slip in a carbon filter or a PM2.5 filter, which can increase your protection.

Beyond the added protection, the good news is these masks come in all of the stylish options you could want. From florals and polka dots to brands like Vera Bradley, Nordstrom, and Lele Sadoughi (Busy Philipps loves these!), you won’t have to worry about these masks ruining your outfit of the day. And you won’t just find traditional face masks with filters — we even found a neck gaiter if that’s more your thing. Plus, many of these brands, including Brave New Look, even offer kid sizes.

So, if you’re a fan of cloth face masks but are looking for additional protection, check out these face masks with filter pockets that can help keep you safe while looking stylish. Note that some of these may or may not come with filters, but don’t worry, you can get a good deal on them here. (Also note that while you can rewash your cloth face mask, you’ll need to toss out the individual filters after wearing them.) And now if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be on the hunt for the next new thing in the face mask world.

