This month at ALDI, the grocer’s stores will be loaded with a slew of new, must-try beverages, from sparkling sodas to fruity mimosas. And with this scorcher of a summer, we couldn’t be happier to stock up on all of ALDI’s new tasty beverages and fruity alcoholic drinks. Craving a crisp apple cider? ALDI’s selling their popular Wicked Grove hard cider; this time, they’re green apple-flavored. Want to give your ice-cold cold brew coffee a carbonated kick? ALDI’s July Finds include Barissimo Sparkling Cold Brew Coffee.

But the can’t miss products don’t end there.

Head straight to the ALDI Finds section of the store to stock up on summer yard games and water toys, like an oversized yard pong set and an entire splash park set for the entire family to enjoy.

Ahead, take a look at the 15 best ALDI Finds hitting stores this month.

