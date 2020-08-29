There are a lot of things we always pick up when we go to Costco, from knock off Crocs to sumptuous desserts from their bakery section. But did you know that Costco carries a lot of beauty items, too? They have an impressive selection of skin care, but what recently wowed us the most was how many great hair care products they carry.

Whether you’re looking for shampoos, conditioners, or serums to make your hair look lush and healthy, or you’re ready to upgrade your hairdryer to something that won’t actually fry your tresses, Costco has you covered. They even carry innovative tools like cordless curling wands so you can have total freedom while styling your hair. Let’s take a look at our favorite deals.

