Don’t know what to gift friends and family this holiday season? We recently discovered a ton of baked goods sellers on Etsy, so look no further for a foolproof and delicious last-minute gift. There’s nothing like a classic cookie or warm loaf of bread to bring family and friends comfort (especially if you can’t be together) — and they’ll take all the good vibes they can get right now. Bring on the banana bread!

It’s no secret that we’ve got a thing for Etsy. There’s really nothing you can’t find on the handmade site — whether that’s an embroidery hoop or their seriously chic collection of Black-owned home brands — but we truly were floored when we discovered just how many tasty treats you can find on Etsy. Sometimes we’re not always in the mood to whip up things from scratch, even though we do love our online cooking and baking classes, so this baked-goods wonderland is always a solid resource to keep bookmarked for yourself and for gifts.

Shop for anything from French macarons and classic ready-made ooey-gooey chocolate chip cookies to dessert boxes that are sure to delight your tastebuds.

Below, check out the best baked goods on Etsy that make perfect holiday gifts (or a treat for yourself).

A version of this article was originally published August 2020.