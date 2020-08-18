Costco’s Garden Section Is the Most Underrated Way to Score Cheap House Plants

Home is where the heart is, so we’re always looking for new ways to spruce up our space. We’ve got all the most affordable home decor sites bookmarked, we’re on top of the latest interior design trends, and even our refrigerator is kept spick and span.

But sometimes, the easiest way to liven up a room that’s feeling a bit meh is simple: just add a houseplant!

Luckily, you don’t have to go out of your way to a gardening store or other specialty plant nursery to fill your home with green. Just swing by the plant section the next time you’re at Costco, or check out their website. You can find great deals on popular houseplants, including some easy to care for plants for those with a black thumb. Ready to decorate? Sign up for a Costco membership, then choose from the gorgeous house plants below.

