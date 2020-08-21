17 Back-to-School Supplies You Can Score at Costco

Back-to-school season means excitement, anticipation, and a whole lot of shopping. And whenever there’s a ton of shopping to be done, there’s only one place to turn: Costco. Thankfully, everyone’s favorite bulk-buy retailer doesn’t just offer snacks, frozen foods, and other grocery store go-tos. The store is also loaded with binders, notebooks, pencils, pens—and just about every other classroom must-have imaginable. So when it comes time to stock up on back-to-school supplies, Costco may be the first place you want to look.

Costco’s back-to-school supply section is a beautiful place for two reasons. First, it has almost everything you need. Writing utensils? Check. Notebooks? Check. Binders, dividers, and sticky notes? Check. There aren’t many cute lunch boxes or backpacks on offer—so if you’re searching for items with a little flair, you may have to look elsewhere. But as far as the necessities go, you’re covered.

Second, the bulk-buy deals you’re used to getting at Costco abound in the store’s back-to-school supply section. You’re not spending $14 on one notebook—you’re spending $14 on three notebooks. You’re not spending $13 on one binder—you’re spending $13 on four binders. You’re not spending $7 on one glue stick—you’re spending $7 on 18 glue sticks. (You get the picture.) Swing by Costco’s back-to-school supply section once, and you’ll be set for years and years of academic needs. (And if you have several little ones, you can knock out all of their school supply shopping in one fell swoop.)

What’s also nice? Because Costco is, well, Costco, you can post-game school supply shopping with a little shopping of your own. In need of a treat? Throw it in your cart before checking out. Back-to-school shopping is hard work—you’ve earned it.

