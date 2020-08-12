The 15 Best Back-to-School Supplies You Can Stock Up On at Target

Leave it to Target to always give us the shoppies, so it’s no surprise that the best Target school supplies are also going to make you feel the urge to buy your kiddo everything they have to offer. While back-to-school season looks different for everyone this year, there’s no doubt that picking out fun school supplies can make this season feel a bit more normal and bring along some joy. And as parents, it’s a chance to reminisce on your grade-school days while making new memories with your little ones. We don’t know about you, but we’re totally jealous that we didn’t have school supplies as cool as these when we were kids.

2020 is adding some new additions to your child’s school supply list (hello face masks and hand sanitizer), but there’s no reason they can’t be just as exciting as all the other cute notebooks, backpacks, and lunchboxes you’ll be shopping for. And if your child’s school is sticking to remote learning temporarily or for the entire year, you’re going to want to consider getting a desk and chair so you can designate a little learning spot for them at home. That way, they won’t take over your own desk while you’re on a conference call. Trust us, this one’s going to be a lifesaver.

No matter where the school season takes your kids this year, they’ll be eager to learn with these best Target school supplies that’ll give them an A+ in school gear (and hopefully their grades too). While this school year may bring along challenges no one has dealt with before, these adorable and practical school supplies should help keep them focused and ready to learn during this time of transition.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.