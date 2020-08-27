Face masks went from being something most of us never wore to an essential part of everyday life, so it’s kind of a bummer when the only option you have is a ratty old bandana or a pack of generic disposable masks to keep yourself safe.

Luckily, if you want to be a little more adventurous, you can choose a customizable face mask instead. The options are plentiful, from plain masks with your business logo to photo print masks that actually look like your face, so people can see what it would look like if they were actually able to see you smile.

Whether you want something simple or a fully customized face mask design, here are some of our favorite options.

