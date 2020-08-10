The 15 Most Innovative Drinking Face Masks for Safer Sipping

At this point in 2020, nothing can really shock us anymore — until we discovered drinking face masks. Yup, it sounds just as weird as you think it is, but TBH it’s kind of brilliant. Confused about what the heck this is? To break it down, a drinking (or eating) mask has a small hole with a removable cover or a zippered mouth section that lets you eat or drink without taking off your mask. Consider our minds blown — just like when we found out about these chic face mask lanyards.

While we may have chuckled at the idea at first, the person who came up with this invention is probably laughing at us now — because people are using them. So, next time you’re running errands and you’re parched, you can take a swig sans removing your face mask. Or, if you’ve still felt uneasy having a socially distant drink with a friend, a drinking face mask is here to give you some more peace of mind while enjoying your go-to glass of vino. When it comes down to it, we were once uncomfortable wearing plain old face masks, and now we’re addicted to finding the most stylish ones.

While Etsy certainly doesn’t fail us when it comes to fun drinking-mask options, we were excited to see an alcohol brand getting in on the action. I mean, who could resist a cocktail with a matching face mask? Alcohol brand Crook & Marker did just that, and we bow down to them. To help you stay hydrated or indulge in your favorite beverage, enlist one of these best drinking face masks. Cheers!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.