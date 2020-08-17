Hocus Pocus & 15 More of Our Favorite Pop Culture Face Masks

Now that we’ve graduated from single-use surgical masks, and clothing brands, retailers, and Etsy artisans have begun producing masks in every possibly color, print, and design possible, face masks have officially become a fashion accessory. We now ask ourselves before we strap on our mask: What statement do I want to make today? And there’s no better way to do so than with one of the best pop culture face masks.

On days when you want your mask to do the speaking for you, strap on your favorite Friends or Schitt’s Creek quote. Or, when you want to transform into an entirely different person — like, say, one of the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus — they have masks for that, too.

From Harry Potter and the Star Wars franchise to the Office and Golden Girls, we’ve gathered some of the best pop culture face masks ahead from retailers such as Etsy, LookHuman, and more.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.