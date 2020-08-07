15 One-of-a-Kind Face Masks You Can Only Buy on Etsy

When we had a shortage of face masks toward the beginning of the pandemic, small business, seamstresses, and makers came to the rescue to deliver the best face masks on Etsy. Thanks to them and now plenty of brands who’ve hopped on board the face-mask train, more and more mask styles are popping up everyday so we never run into that problem again. Obviously, our go-to for masks then and now is Etsy, and there are some seriously unique styles just waiting to be worn.

It’s no secret that Etsy’s our top choice for any item we can’t find anywhere else, or when we want to support a smaller maker directly while getting a one-of-a-kind item in return. The assortment of face masks is certainly anything but average, and we’re doing everything we can to not buy every one we see.

You can get just about any pattern you could ever dream of, any fabric (we’re even talking some luxe silk), and of course ones with handy holes for a straw. Because hydrating safely while wearing a mask is basically impossible with a regular mask. Heck, there’s even one with a full-on embroidery pattern that we can’t stop dreaming about. To sum it up, you’ve never seen face masks like these. And since you’re already in the zone, make sure to snag some seriously chic face mask accessories, like a lanyard or button head wrap to go with these Etsy face masks.

Ahead, we’ve scoped out the best face masks on Etsy that you can’t find anywhere else. Prepare to have the most sought-after face mask collection around that will have people asking where you found your super-chic mask.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.