The 15 Best Clear Face Masks for Adults That Can Make Communicating Easier

Face masks are one of the most widely available tools we can use to slow the spread of COVID-19, but while you may have stocked up on convenient disposable face masks and cute reusable cloth face masks, another model to consider adding into your collection is adult clear face masks. According to the Hearing, Speech & Deaf Center, regular face masks cover the mouth entirely, completely removing the only form of communication that some deaf and hard of hearing people rely on daily.

These see-through masks go by quite a few different names, so if you’re looking for them, know that they are also called window masks, lip reading masks, and communication masks. No matter what you prefer calling these clear masks, one thing is certain: Wearing one is an easy way to help kids and adults who are hard of hearing better navigate the murky waters of life right now.

And as back-to-school season approaches, it’s a good time for teachers or other people who work at schools to shop for clear face masks. Not only can these transparent face coverings help students and adults who rely on lip reading to communicate, but they can also help put small kids at ease if they can see friends and teachers smile and laugh through their masks. And we all know we can use a solid laugh these days.

Lest you think you need to give up your cute designer face masks, know that clear face masks also come in tons of fun and stylish options. From tie dye and holographic to custom ones made just for teachers, manufacturers are really pulling out all the stops to make face masks enjoyable to wear.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.