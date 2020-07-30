When we first started wearing face masks, it was certainly super weird, but now we’ve ventured into another unknown, but necessary, territory: face mask lanyards. Now that time has gone on, wearing a face mask has become as normal as picking out a pair of loungewear for the day. But that’s not to say that we don’t have our fair share of annoyances while wearing a face mask when we’re out and about. In particular, if you’re prone to losing your mask (*raises hand) or simply want it readily available, then you need to get yourself a face mask lanyard, chain, or necklace to save the day.

This has certainly been a time of innovation when it comes to stylish face masks, face shields and now face mask chains and other accessories. While we’ve seen some super cool face mask strap styles pop up, here’s a tip that’ll blow your mind: You can use just about any sunglasses strap and use it on your face mask. It serves the same purpose, and since eyeglass chains have existed for quite awhile, there are going to be more options readily available.

So, if you’re taking your daily stroll but don’t want to wear your mask until someone else comes near you, then you’ll want to stock up on this smart accessory. Or, if you want to be able to take a quick sip of water without having to take your mask off and hold it yourself, you’d wish you had one of these genius face mask straps sooner. Below, check out the most stylish face mask lanyards for adults. You’ll never want to leave the house without one again.

