Buying Masks in Bulk? Here Are 14 Face Mask Packs We Highly Recommend

Let’s face it: Face masks are not going anywhere. So, if you haven’t already begun amassing a pretty sizable mask collection, we have just the face mask packs to start with.

According to the CDC, wearing face masks in public spaces — especially in indoor settings where social distancing of at least 6 feet can be difficult, including grocery and retail stores, public transportation, and more — helps stop the spread of COVID-19. But not just any mask will do. When shopping for face masks, it’s important to purchase ones that — again, according to the CDC — are made with at least two layers of fabric, preferably cotton or linen. “[Use] thicker, more densely woven cotton fabrics are best, such as quilting cotton or cotton sheets,” Johns Hopkins Medicine’s website states. Masks should also cover your nose and mouth without gaps and should have ear loops or ties. While not required, filters are also helpful to provide extra protection against the virus by blocking respiratory droplets.

It’s also important to note that masks should be cleaned after every use to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. So, buying masks in bulk not only saves you money, but it’ll also ensure you’ll always have a clean mask on-hand.

Now that you have the basics down, it’s time to go shopping. From popular clothing brands and retailers to Etsy sellers, these are the face mask packs we highly recommend.

