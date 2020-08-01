While we’re certainly impressed with all the super stylish face masks that have popped up since the beginning of the pandemic, there are still quite a few parts we don’t love about wearing them. What if we told you we found the secret to making them fit so you don’t feel the urge to rip it off out of discomfort while you’re at the grocery store? Or the one thing that will keep it within reach so you can put it on in a moment’s notice? The solution: face mask accessories.

If you thought having a designer face mask was a game-changer, wait until you see these life-saving face mask accessories you never knew you needed. Your face mask is too small? Add on a face mask adjuster. Too tight? Strap on a face mask extender for more room. The elastic is irritating your ears? Wear a comfy headband with buttons (which have been saving a lot of nurses right now) so you can loop the elastic over the buttons instead of your ears.

One particular accessory that’ll complement your new name brand face mask perfectly is an equally fashionable face mask chain or lanyard. Now, it doesn’t just look good, it’s also a practical way to always keep your mask within reach whether you need to temporarily take it off to take a drink or you don’t need to wear it at the moment. We definitely never saw these items being the hottest accessories this year, but at least it gives us one more little thing to look forward to?

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best face mask accessories — from face mask adapters to face mask necklaces — so you can ensure your face mask has the right fit so it’s actually doing what it’s supposed to and so it’s more comfortable to wear. Consider your face-mask collection complete with these surprising, yet practical little helpers.

