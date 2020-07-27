The last words we’d ever think would come out of our mouths? “Face masks, but make it fashion.” Yup, face masks are the hottest fashion accessory in 2020, and if we’re stuck wearing them every time we go out, we might as well have fun with them, right? While you may have found where to buy face masks, you’re probably wondering where you can find the most fashionable styles that won’t clash with your outfit.

Luckily, our favorite fashion designers and name brands were quick to make face masks so chic that we actually look forward to heading out the door wearing them. We might even go as far as to say that wearing a stylish face mask makes us feel like we’re in a fashion show while we’re strutting down the grocery store aisles. And if that helps us enjoy this odd time in life right now, they’re worth every penny. Hey, anything that helps us mix up our daily routines is a win in our book. Sigh.

The good news: Most of these ultra-fashionable face masks won’t leave you with buyer’s remorse after you hand over the credit card — virtually, that is. You can shop popular designer masks from brands like Kate Spade, Coach, and Kendra Scott for a price that won’t make you fall back in your chair. As a bonus, you can even coordinate your face mask with your other designer accessories. Now that’s chic.

Without further ado, here are the best designer face masks that will have you looking and feeling your best while helping keep others safe. Instead of buying a designer bag (it’s not going to get much use anyway), how about stocking up on a bunch of these swoon-worthy face mask styles instead?

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.