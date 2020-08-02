The Baby Essentials You Should Stock Up On at Costco

We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again: Costco is your one-stop shop for virtually everything. In search of a new laptop for school? Check out Costco’s extensive electronics section. Is it time for a grocery run to restock all your pantry and fridge essentials? Costco has everything you need. Want a fresh, new wardrobe? Yep, Costco has name-brand clothing and accessories, too, believe it or not. But, hands down, you’ll find some of the best deals in Costco’s baby department.

While some beeline to Amazon to stock up on baby basics, Costco has quite a few highly-reviewed baby essentials available at unbeatable prices, from carriers and diapers to play mats and more. The product Costco shoppers can’t help but rave over, though, are Costco’s four-packs of 42-ounce Kirkland non-GMO baby formula. “You cannot beat the value of these containers and ingredients,” one reviewer wrote.

And we’ve only grazed the surface of stellar baby essential Costco deals. Keep scrolling.

