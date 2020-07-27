Costco is much more than a warehouse full of cult-favorite groceries and brand-name clothing at incredible prices. The wholesale retailer is also a one-stop-shop for furniture and decor for every room in the house — including the kids’ room.

Costco has all the kids’ furniture and decor you could ever want and at prices that beat some of your favorite other retailers, like Target and even Amazon. From sturdy, gorgeous bunk beds that convert into two complete twin-size beds and chic multi-piece crib sets to mini table sets for the kids’ playroom to educational rugs, Costco truly has it all.

Ahead, take a look at the best kids decor you can buy at Costco. Let’s start with the beds…

