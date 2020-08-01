13 Plastic Cups & Drinkware That Don’t Look Cheap

With all of the time we’re spending outdoors this summer relaxing with a fresh batch of watermelon jalapeño margaritas by the pool and eating our dinners outdoors the new outdoor dining table we scored at Costco for a steal this summer, we’ve realized our renovated, redecorated patios have been missing one very important element: unbreakable dinnerware. And by that, we mean unbreakable dinnerware that *don’t* look cheap.

For families, unbreakable dinnerware is a godsend. From rambunctious kids to clumsy adults, accidents can and do happen on the way to or at the dining table. And when alcohol’s involved? Oh, don’t even think about reaching for the glassware.

It’s about time you upgraded those tacky, embarrassing plastic cups buried deep in your kitchen cabinets. And after browsing some of our favorite retailers, we discovered that plastic drinkware can be chic and elegant. The best part? Many are also dishwasher-safe.

