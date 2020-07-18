A Look Inside ‘The Barn’ at Ina Garten’s Quaint Hamptons Home

Ina Garten is a national treasure that sips cosmos from oversized martini glasses like us, who cooks with store-bought products like us, and who values her privacy like us. Even as a famous chef with her own television show on the Food Network, Barefoot Contessa, Garten doesn’t divulge too much information about her personal life. And when she does, it’s usually about her relationship with husband of more than 50 years, Jeffrey, or it’s printed in one of her 12 cookbooks. That’s probably why we get so excited when we learn anything new about the queen of comfort food — and even more so when we get another glimpse into her gorgeous East Hamptons home.

Fans of Barefoot Contessa know that the show is filmed at “the Barn” built next door to her main home. But outside of show, we rarely go behind-the-scenes of the Barn — until now.

Garten lives in East Hampton New York in a shingle-style farmhouse. And according to blogger Jalon Burton, Garten is so private, it’s near impossible to find interior shots of the house after 1994 when House Beautiful published a feature about Garten’s home. But when it comes to the Barn, Garten invited Women’s Wear Daily over nearly 10 years ago for a rare tour of her “office.”

From Garten’s pristine kitchen to her nearly perfectly organized pantry, take a look at the Barn ahead.