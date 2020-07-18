When it comes to shopping for the best home décor online, there are some serious gems just begging for you to take them home. If you’re like us, watching HGTV is just as habitual as brushing your teeth, and you’re obsessed with every room Bobby Berk turns into interior-design gold on Queer Eye. Basically, drooling over unique home décor is your favorite sport. I mean, it is art after all, and who doesn’t want to stare at gorgeous things all day? So, what can you do instead of fantasizing about your dream house? Put that newfound knowledge into action and give your home some interior-design love that the pros will even approve of. Now, we’re not saying you need to do a complete Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on your entire house, but instead, you can simply swap out a few accessories here and there to breathe some new life into your home. It’s a smart idea to swap out home décor a few times a year to help keep things feeling new so you don’t have the urge throw out everything you’re bored of looking at. Think small: pillows, wall art, or plants.

While it may be trickier to shop for home décor online since it’s something you want to touch and feel, particularly with pillows or throws, buying and returning online is easier than ever, so it’s totally worth shopping online if it potentially eliminates a trip to the store IRL. Now, you probably want to investigate that new couch in person, but when it comes to items you can easily bring back to the store without a truck, it’s totally worth it so you can shop in your pajamas. To help you achieve interior-design-pro status right at home, look to these best home décor sites for stylish pieces that’ll help you make your dream home a reality.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.