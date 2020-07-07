LivingShopping Guides

Aldi’s July Finds Includes These 11 Super-Cheap Backyard Essentials

by

The Fourth of July weekend may be behind us, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop in your own backyard. And over at Aldi, their July Finds include a variety of inexpensive backyard and patio decor that’ll help you transform that backyard desert of yours into a backyard oasis.

From $10 beach umbrellas and Adirondack chairs for less than $15 to inflatable pools (for pets, too!) and backyard games for less than $20, Aldi truly has it all — and more.

So, sign up for an Aldi membership if you don’t have one already, and take a look at the best nonfood July Aldi Finds ahead.

