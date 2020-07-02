I Tried Trader Joe’s Beauty Products for a Month — Here’s the One Product I’ll Keep Using

Trader Joe’s is our go-to for groceries, greeting cards and even flowers, but when it comes to beauty, are their products really as good as the rest of our Trader Joe’s favorites? I couldn’t help but wonder (yes, please read that in your best Carrie Bradshaw voice), what would happen if I switched to an all-Trader-Joe’s beauty routine to really put their products to the test?

I decided to shelve my usual face wash, serums and moisturizers and head to Trader Joe’s to pick up an entirely new skincare line and test these products out for myself. Luckily, all of Trader Joe’s beauty products are super affordable so I was able to do it all for around $70. After a little over a month of using only Trader Joe’s products on my face and a few on my hair, there was one product that really stood out as the best and has become a permanent fixture in my beauty routine. But before we get to that one, let’s discuss some of the other products I tried.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.