If you’re addicted to gel manicures, the process has probably taken a toll on your once-healthy nails. Or maybe you just naturally have thin nails and can’t figure out how to achieve those long and strong nails of your dreams. No matter your case, one thing is certain: We all want stronger nails, and if you don’t, we are very jealous so please share your secret.

These days, there are lot of ways you can go when it comes to repairing brittle, dry nails. From supplements to topicals or swapping out polish for non-toxic versions, you can have your pick — or go all in — when it comes to miracle-working nail products. So, if you’re giving your nails some time to breathe polish-free, it’s time to treat them to some major TLC at home with these game-changing nail products that’ll transform dull nails with time. Not to mention, giving your nails a much-needed break and treating yourself to self-care at home will save you serious time and money. Nail salon, who?

