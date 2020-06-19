Any parent knows that life is hardly pleasant when their child doesn’t get proper rest, and the right mattress plays a big part in ensuring a kid is able to easily saw some proverbial logs. However, just as when you are shopping for a mattress for your own needs, mattress shopping for your growing child can feel overwhelming and confusing. After all, how can you get the best mattress in a box without breaking the bank? How long will your child be able to use the mattress? Is a memory foam, innerspring or hybrid mattress the right choice? And what bells and whistles do your son or daughter need in a high-quality mattress?

Thankfully, the Mattress Advisor team has done all of the hard work and research. Through rigorous testing, we found the best mattresses for kids by taking a look at innerspring, hybrid and memory foam mattress options fit for accommodating many different sleep styles. For example, if your child is a side sleeper, then you probably want to stick to memory foam for added cushioning under the hips and shoulders. You’ll also want to consider which firmness level is right for your child as well as other important key factors like spine alignment and mattress materials.

Our findings will help ensure your child gets their best night’s sleep by showing you the ideal mattress based on their specific sleep needs. We will provide you with all of the information you need to purchase a new mattress for your child that helps them achieve healthy, restful sleep, so they can conquer the day just like you.

