The Problem-Solving Products Every Dog Owner Should Own

We love our pets — there’s absolutely no denying it. There’s also no denying that sometimes, they can drive us crazy with their antics and naughty behavior. I brought my Bernese Mountain Dog puppy, Sully, home a year ago and I love him more than life itself but he also managed to destroy my house in his first few months of life. After lots of home repairs, training sessions and tough lessons, we’ve gotten into a pretty good routine that keeps us both happy but we couldn’t have gotten here without some genius products to make both our lives easier.

If you too, have a super loveable but problem-causing pup, I’ve done the hard work for you and found all of the things you need to solve every kind of pet-related problem. Ahead, you’ll find the problem-solving products no pet owner should be without.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.