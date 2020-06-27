Costco Has Everything You Need to Turn Your Backyard Into a Spa-Like Oasis

Costco is capable of transforming just about any space in your home. Its ridiculously good food deals could fill your pantry. Its vast furniture selection could outfit any room in your house. And its surprisingly budget-friendly mattresses could even elevate your sleeping situation. And thanks to Costco’s absolutely stacked Patio, Lawn, & Garden department, it’s not just spaces inside your home that Costco can upgrade. Costco’s fanciest backyard products are here to transform your lawn into a straight-up paradise, as well.

Peruse Costco’s Patio, Lawn, & Garden selection, and you’ll notice an array of standout finds. Hot tubs are abundantly on offer, and saunas are, too. You can find a couple ready-to-install fountains, several kinds of fire pits, and a number of scenic arbors that may not serve any real purpose other than making your backyard look more idyllic. And perhaps unsurprisingly, luxe seating options abound. Because once you’ve filled your backyard with lovely stuff, you want a cozy place to kick back, relax, and gaze upon all the beautiful things you just bought.

Since many of these items are veritably fancy, you can’t expect to score them at bulk-buy discounts the same way you would with Costco snacks. But they’re still reasonably affordable, given how luxe they are. Sure, there are some $11,000 hot tubs on offer. But there are also $2,000 options. (That isn’t nothing. But if you’re looking to buy a hot tub, are you really expecting to spend nothing?) The same goes for the saunas, which range from $1,300 to $8,000, and the fire pits, which range from $750 to $7,500.

Put simply, whether you’re looking to splurge a little or a lot, Costco’s got you covered. So why not pick up a stunning stone fountain on your next grocery run?

