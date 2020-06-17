LivingHome

The Best Mattress for Couples: Our Top Picks For Restless Sleepers, Tight Budgets & Sex

by

The best mattress for couples depends on several factors, like whether your partner turns into a furnace at night, pumping out more body heat than you know what to do with, or helping your partner stay asleep even as you toss and turn (and steal the covers in the process). Sleeping with a partner isn’t always easy, but with the right mattress, it can be a million times more comfortable.

What you and your partner need from a mattress depends on everything from sleeping position to body heat production, but good motion isolation and cooling properties are a must for couples who share the bed. Bounciness also plays a special role. After all, beds aren’t just for sleeping, and a nice bounce in your mattress can make sex that much better.

The team at Mattress Advisor took the time to research and rank some of the best mattresses for couples specifically, and we’re sharing these recommendations with you here. We’ve got a little something for every sleeper with traditional innerspring mattresses, bed-in-a-box mattresses, mattresses for side sleepers, mattresses for stomach sleepers, even mattresses that make for better sex. If you’re currently sharing the bed with a partner and looking for a mattress to get your best night’s sleep together, you’ve come to the right place.

The products featured in this article have been independently reviewed by the Mattress Advisor team in partnership with SheKnows. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this article, we may receive a small commission of the sale at no cost to you, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

