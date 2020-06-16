If there is one mom truth we believe whole-heartedly, it’s that if a toddler is cranky, everyone is cranky. There’s little joy in living with a toddler who hasn’t gotten a good night’s sleep. Even if you carefully selected the best crib mattress for your baby’s crib and toddler bed, eventually they will outgrow it and need a real, twin-size mattress and bed frame.

It can be daunting moving your child from a toddler bed to a big-kid bed, but once you get through the transition period, it will be well worth it. If your little one is nervous, you can make it fun by redesigning their whole room or even trying out unique bunk bed ideas (but be sure to follow these tips to avoid having to re-decorate year after year).

Once your toddler is on board, then it’s time to actually pick out the best twin mattress for them. They probably won’t show much interest, but that doesn’t mean the mattress itself doesn’t matter. Just like when you select a new mattress for yourself, there are several key factors to consider, such as sleeping position, firmness preferences and materials. Thanks to the expert review team at Mattress Advisor, we are confident that any of these mattresses will help your little one get the sleep they need, whether it’s a gel memory foam mattress or an innerspring mattress, a bunk bed or a trundle bed, a regular twin or a twin XL.

