Getting a good night’s sleep is key to living a healthy and productive life. When you are unable to get the rest you need there is no way you can truly be the best mother, partner, friend or professional that you have the potential to be. That’s why deciding upon the best mattress for your sleeping position is so key.

If you’re a side sleeper, you need to pick a mattress that offers spine alignment so you can achieve a healthy posture and wake up feeling refreshed and eager for the day, instead of dealing with aches and back pain because you were struggling to get comfy all night.

The good news is, there are a ton of mattress options designed with side sleeping in mind. Even better news? The expert reviewers at Mattress Advisor have tested the best options available online today to make finding your new dream bed easier than ever. Read on to get all of your questions answered, from what to know about firmness to how much the best mattress for side sleepers typically costs.

The products featured in this article have been independently reviewed by the Mattress Advisor team in partnership with SheKnows. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this article, we may receive a small commission of the sale at no cost to you, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.