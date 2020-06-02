It’s OK to feel lost and not have the answers. And it’s OK to not immediately understand or relate to others’ very-real struggles and conflicts. But instead of sitting back, throwing your hands up, and moving on with your life in that bubble of yours, why not take action to educate yourself? Why not expand your worldview? The easiest way to do so is by picking up a book — particularly books written by and from the perspective of profound, intelligent, witty, award-winning Black women authors.

From tackling topics of race, poverty, and violence, to curating a collection of provocative essays about feminism and culture, ahead are books written by Black women that should be required reading for everyone.

