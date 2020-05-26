If You Don’t Want to Spend Hundreds on a KitchenAid, These Stand Mixers Have Amazing Reviews

Listen, we all know that the KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Tilt-Head is the gold standard when it comes to stand mixers. We all also know that it’ll set you back 300 bucks — or more. And while visions of the fluffiest creams and smoothest batters are enticing, dropping a car payment on a stand mixer may not be in the budget. Fortunately, affordable alternatives that’ll help you become a master of baked goods do exist.

You might be thinking, But, but… everyone on Instagram has the KitchenAid Artisan! Admittedly, it seems like that some days. And it’s a phenomenal option, so it makes sense. But don’t let the KitchenAid hype keep you from exploring other options that may work just as well for you at a fraction of the cost. Some of the more affordable alternatives on the market even have features the KitchenAid lacks.

Because here’s the thing: If you love to bake, a stand mixer is a worthy investment. It saves time and energy. The results are often noticeably better. If something is supposed to be smooth, it comes out like velvet. If it’s supposed to be light and airy, it comes out like a cloud. True story. A stand mixer will rock your baking world. And once you realize that, it’ll be a real struggle to ever return to that cheap hand mixer you bought on clearance at K-Mart 10 years ago.

The following more-affordable-than-KitchenAid stand mixers receive rave reviews from users. So, what are you waiting for? The perfect chocolate chip cookies aren’t going to make themselves.

