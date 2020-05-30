LivingShopping Guides

Unique Father’s Day Gifts for the Outdoorsy Dad With a Sense of Style

Emily Abbate by

Dads can be fickle, which can pose a particular conundrum when it comes time to shop for them. Of course, getting someone you love something they’ll love is the best feeling, but the pressure of finding that exact Goldilocks gift can be a little much. And when it comes to dear old dad? Well, he always seems to be the guy who already has everything (and of course, doesn’t “need” a thing). 

This year, treat the father (or father figure) in your life with a unique and refined gift that truly speaks to his sense of style. Whether he’s outdoorsy in the literal sense — or just at heart — these handsome accessories from indie pocket knife brand Deejo are the perfect complement to his outlook on life. They’ll complete his look while also offering practical value that may just turn into a treasured heirloom. And their sleek, minimalist design can be tailored to his liking with over 60 tattoo-inspired embellishments that can enhance the blade, engraving options and herb-y, wooden handle accents. Thanks to their blade configurator, you can tailor his gift at every step in the design process. These unique and stylish Father’s Day gift ideas are just right — in all the ways that matter.

This article was created by SheKnows for Deejo.

 

 

 

 

 

