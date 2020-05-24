The 10 Best Primers People With Dry Skin Need This Summer

We love makeup, but all of that foundation and setting powder, along with the products we have to use to remove our makeup at the end of the day, can leave our skin feeling a little dry. The solution? Applying a moisturizing, hydrating primer before putting any other makeup on our face.

These primers nourish and plump your skin, protecting your moisture barrier and smoothing out the appearance of any unevenness. You’ll be able to apply your favorite makeup as usual, without having to worry about any flaky skin cropping up after a few hours of wear.

Paired with a hydrating face wash and moisturizer in the morning and before bed, your skin will feel and look better than it has in years.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.