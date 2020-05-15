The second we can comfortably pull out the shorts and flip flops, our first thought goes to firing up that grill, getting that pool crystal clear, and decking out the backyard with comfy and durable outdoor furniture. After all, it’s an extension of your living room, so it’d be a shame not to make it a fun little oasis to escape the chaos of the day. Whether you have $100 or thousands of dollars to spend, there are so many places to buy equally stylish and durable outdoor patio furniture that’s going to fit your budget and needs (and yes, Target is one of them). Or, if you want to splurge a bit and up the luxe factor, there’s Serena & Lily, whose furniture will instantly take you away (and your worries) to a warm, coastal oasis. So, if you can’t go on a tropical getaway or just simply want to make it feel like you’re at a resort every day you step foot outside that screen door, you can transform your patio into something magical that might even give that future beach vacation a run for its money.

The downside of patio furniture? Many pieces can’t take the heat (so get ’em out of the backyard, as they say) and deteriorate when they’re exposed to the sun, chemicals in pool water, and all the dirt outside. However, you can find UV-protected furniture that will resist rusting, fading, and more to make them last for more years of relaxing to come. So if you want furniture that will make your home’s outdoor living situation replicate your favorite home magazine’s summer front cover (we’ll answer that: you do), look ahead to our top picks for snagging the patio furniture of your dreams online — no matter your budget or style. Here’s to making vacationing at home something to look forward to.

