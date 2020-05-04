Mother’s Day is just one day a year, but can we all agree that one day a year is nowhere close to sufficient for celebrating all moms do for us? So yes, you should put major effort into the holiday with a special meal, her favorite flowers, or honestly, a day off (you can never go wrong with that one!). However, there’s one little thing most of us procrastinate getting every year: a Mother’s Day card. We really can’t put our finger on why it’s so hard to drag ourselves to the drugstore to pick up a thoughtful card to show how much we care. Maybe it’s the anxiety of reading a sea of cards that end up blending together after you’ve sifted through the first row — or the slim pickings that await when we forget to shop early. Regardless, it’s easier than ever to get your mom, or any mother-figure in your life, a card to show your gratitude. Thanks to our friend the Internet, you don’t even have to leave your couch to get mom a pretty and thoughtful card this Mother’s Day.

Aside from not having to put on real pants, the beauty of sending a printable Mother’s Day card is that there are so many options that are just as pretty as the ones you can pick up at your favorite gift shop. Some of our favorites are from Molly Hatch, which are so gorgeous she’s sure to keep them for years to come. If you haven’t checked out Etsy recently, it’s overflowing with loads of pretty handmade options. Or, you can give mom or grandma a piece of artwork with one of these Mother’s Day coloring sheets. So, whether you simply forgot and can’t mail her one in time (we’ve all been there) or can’t get to the store, these sweet digital Mother’s Day cards will save the day while showing mom just how much you care.

