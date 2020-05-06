Ah, do you smell that? It’s the sweet, sweet smell of spring and early summer. But if you’re anything like us, you’re due for a backyard facelift — stat. Instead of turning to Wayfair or Overstock for your patio furniture and outdoor decor, though, we have an even better idea: head straight to Costco. Sure, we know Costco has great deals on groceries and even clothing, but they’re also a one-stop-shop for stellar outdoor furniture and decor deals.

For those completely starting from scratch and in search of a sturdy, yet stylish patio set complete with plenty of seating and a table to set down your ice-cold drinks, Costco has many in all price points — starting as low as $900 for a five-piece set or, for those who’ve been dying to get add a fire table to the mix, $2,300 for a five-piece set that features just that.

Or, for those in need of just a few pieces to round out your backyard oasis, Costco also has an array of functional pieces, like rolling coolers for easy access to your cold drinks, to affordable essentials like 10-foot umbrellas and rolling umbrella bases — and everything in-between.

Ahead, take a look at just a few of our favorite Costco patio and outdoor furniture and decor.

