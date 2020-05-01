LivingHome

The Best Patio & Outdoor Décor Deals to Shop at Sam’s Club This Weekend

by

When it comes to patio and outdoor decor, virtually no one offers better deals than Sam’s Club — and yes, that includes Costco.

If you’ve been sleeping on wholesale retailer Sam’s Club, you’ve been missing out. From a comparable grocery selection to a (dare we say) superior furniture and home decor collection compared to Costco, Sam’s Club has it all. And we aren’t alone in thinking it: Over the past few weeks, Sam’s Club’s online store has been selling out of functional outdoor fan favorites, from area rugs and four-piece patio seating sets to outdoor storage, grills and more.

But don’t fret, we found many other stellar patio and outdoor decor deals at Sam’s Club, including patio sets for less than $700, shade umbrellas for less than $150, and even outdoor playhouses for the kids for less than $400. Don’t believe us? Just take a look.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

