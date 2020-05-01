Poll time: what’s your least favorite thing to shop for when summer rolls around? If we had to take a wild guess, chances are moms would scream swimwear from the top of their lungs, and we feel that. After all, who said that a piece of string was an acceptable form of poolside-clothing? Between chasing your child around the pool and taking a dip in the cool water, there are just too many fashion mishaps waiting to happen for active moms. Luckily, some brands have been listening to moms’ deepest swimwear woes and are stepping up to the plate to save the day. Mom-friendly swimwear is here, and no, it’s not drab.

Topping the swimwear charts these days is Summersalt, which is already a mom-approved brand with a mission to make chic swimwear with diversity in mind. Since then, the brand has expanded into sleepwear and travel wear too, so we suggest giving that a peek (disclaimer: good luck not swooning over everything). Other favorites include Spanx (because, duh) and Miraclesuit for compression options. Don’t forget to look to your favorite clothing brands too — J.Crew and Athleta offer more coverage while being fashionable. So, without further ado, we’ve picked out the best mom-friendly swimwear brands that actually listen to you and deserve a pat on the back for creating fashion-forward, yet ultra-comfortable designs for swimming laps, surfing, and most likely, chasing your little ones around the pool.

