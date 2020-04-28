LivingShopping Guides

Costco Is the Most Underrated Place to Buy Comfy Clothing & These Are Our Favorite Pieces

Costco isn’t just known for its food court menu items, its stellar deals at the pump, its virtually endless free samples, its irresistible bulk buys, and for having some of the best alcohol deals around. Believe it or not, Costco has increasingly become a destination to buy clothing. Seriously!

For those who have yet to wander into the clothing section of Costco, it not only boasts its Kirkland Signature clothing line, but shoppers will also quickly spot popular clothing brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Tory Burch, Jessica Simpson, North Face, and Birkenstock. Oh, and we should mention: These brands sell for far cheaper than you’d likely find anywhere else.

And, yes, people are actually purchasing clothes at Costco; so much so, Costco makes $7 billion in clothing and footwear sales a year — that’s more than Old Navy, Neiman Marcus, and Ralph Lauren. The Washington Post also reports that Costco’s fashion revenue has been growing at a rate of about 9 percent a year over the past four years.

“Costco has quietly become an apparel destination,” Simeon Siegel, a retail analyst for Instinet, told the publication. “It is clearly resonating with shoppers and winning over brands at the expense of department stores.”

Don’t believe us? Take a look for yourself. Ahead, we’ve gathered all of our favorite Costco pieces.

