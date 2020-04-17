It’s Finally Spring & These Are the Best Products for a Satisfying Deep Clean

It’s April in the midst of a lockdown: What are you doing? Binge-watching movies? Catching up on your reading? Spring cleaning? Hey, don’t scoff at the latter — because we know three out of four of you are doing just that. And for those who have yet to start, we have just the supplies you’ll need for a deep clean.

According to a recent Statista report published on April 2, 78 percent of respondents said they partake in spring cleaning every year. The study also showed that 7 percent of respondents never do spring cleaning; but what those 7 percent are missing out on? That satisfying, accomplished feeling you get after you’ve spent an hour on your hands and knees scrubbing the grouts clean, and wiped down every neglected nook and cranny of your home, and finally cleaned your washer. It’s honestly one of the most incredible feelings, and we know those who’ve experienced that feeling would agree.

No one said a deep spring clean was always fun (unless you’re like us and find cleaning to be therapeutic), but it doesn’t mean it has to be difficult. That’s where these 17 cleaning supplies come in. From basic, essential tools to solutions and sprays that basically do the job for you, stock up on the following products before you get started.

