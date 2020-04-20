Summer Is Coming & It’s Time to Exfoliate Those Feet — Here Are the Best Products for the Job

Can you feel it? The impending warm days and sun rays? We can also practically smell the fresh layer of sunscreen on our skin as we lay out on our patio or next to the pool (for those of us lucky to have one in our own backyard). With summer quickly approaching, and the long days and warm nights calling our name, now’s the time to get your exfoliating on — especially on your feet.

We don’t know about you, but we’ve definitely slacked on our beauty upkeep this winter, particularly when it comes to our feet. They’re dry, they’re rough, and, they could absolutely use a little love. So, in these weeks, leading up to summer, it’s time to eliminate those callouses, slough off all that dead skin, and sooth, smooth, and moisturize our feet — and we’ve found just the products to use.

From foot peel treatments and masks to files and smoothers, take a look at the best foot exfoliating products we’ve found online.

Let’s start with the tools.

